Sasha And Malia Obama’s Parents Michelle And Barack Are Not Sorry For Raising Them In A Bubble

Michelle Obama is sharing her thoughts on her eight years in the White House and certain decisions that she and Barack took for their daughters — Malia and Sasa.

With a book soon to be released, the former first lady is making the rounds giving speeches at charity and political events.

Michelle delivered remarks in Illinois recently where she confessed that she does not regret raising her daughters in a bubble for the past eight years.

The unapologetic mother said she and the former president do not regret their decisions to keep their children off social media and away from the paparazzi.

She said it was a decision they took to protect their privacy and make sure they have a normal childhood away from bullies and mean-spirited people.

Michelle revealed: “Sometimes we treat our children too preciously because of the issues they have dealt with.”

She went on to say that she has no plans to ever apologize to Sasha and Malia for the manner they were brought up.

She added: “Barack and I, we thought about with Malia and Sasha, OK, we could’ve spent eight years feeling sorry for them that they were living in a bubble that every misstep for them would be on YouTube, that their privacy, they didn’t have access to their father in a way … We could’ve felt bad for them, and there would’ve been a truth there. But our view was this is their life, and we cannot apologize for the life they have because a whole lot of it is good.”

She went on to say that she still feels that her daughters will be ready for whatever life throws at them.

She shared: “I cannot cherish you to death. We have to raise our children to be the adults that we want them to be, and that starts young. You cannot be so afraid that life will break them that you do not prepare them for life. Sometimes our fear keeps us from pushing our kids out into the cold, cruel world. And then they are not ready, and we wonder why.”

Michelle added: “We ask [women] to speak up, we ask them to speak their mind, we ask them just to say no, to speak out against sexual harassment, to speak out against inequality—but if we don’t teach our young girls to speak at an early age, that doesn’t just happen. It takes practice to have a voice. You have to use it again and again and again before you can say ‘No’ or ‘Stop. Don’t touch me.’”

