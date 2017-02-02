Sarah Silverman Blasts Donald Trump, Calls For Military Coup

Sarah Silverman might have just become President Donald Trump’s biggest enemy. Earlier today, Silverman took to Twitter where she said that the US Army should pursue a military coup against Mr. Trump. The funnywoman asked everyday Americans to join the resistance and push to have the 45th president thrown out of office. The 46-year-old stand-up comedian, who spoke at the DNC, tweeted: “WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE.”

The “A Million Ways to Die in the West” actress went on to explain to her fellow Americans why they should fight the billionaire. The Bernie Sanders supporter later tweeted: “We’re all gonna die sounds so dire but we are though (all gonna die).”

The producer shared the tweet in response to the fiery protests that were taking place at the University of California, Berkeley in California. Students took to the streets to protest a speech that far-right Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos was supposed to deliver.

Yiannopoulos, who calls himself the biggest Internet troll ever, is famous for getting himself banned on Twitter after making horrific and racist comments about “Saturday Night Live” and “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones. Yiannopoulos has written many articles where he openly praised Donald Trump and White Supremacy in America.

He has confessed to being racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim, and is unapologetic about his views. The announcement of the 32-year-old British writer at UC Berkeley prompted a major protest where students carried signs that read KILL TRUMP.

Some of the people set buildings on fire and vandalized a Bank of America in the area. Police also confirmed that several fights broke out and three people were injured in the process.

When Trump caught news of the protests, he ran to Twitter to say: “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?”

Kellyanne Conway added: “I don’t even know if they know what they’re protesting.Is it the free speech? Having someone maybe on your campus who has a dissenting point of view or wants to present an alternative point of view?”

Silverman loves to take on social taboos, is not afraid to tackle controversial topics, such as racism, sexism, and religion – therefore do not expect her to back down or apologize despite the barrage of insults she has been getting from the right.