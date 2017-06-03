FREE NEWSLETTER
Sarah Palin Slams Kathy Griffin Who Feels Betrayed By Anderson Cooper After Donald Trump Messy Photo Shoot Backlash

Mel Walker Posted On 06/03/2017
Sarah Palin is joining a long list of Donald Trump apologists and supporters blasting comedian Kathy Griffin, who saw her career take a vicious hit after she did a photo shoot where she is seen holding a faux decapitated head of the 45th U.S. president.

Griffin, 56, lost her CNN gig hosting the network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper and her final tour date got canceled.

The Trump family tried to extend the story’s coverage by revealing that 11-year-old Barron Trump cried after seeing the gore image.

Cooper was even forced to throw his former friend under a bus.

The news anchor wrote on Twitter: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

An insider close to Griffin said she was disgusted by Cooper’s statement and explained: “Kathy totally misjudged this. She truly believed that Anderson would stick up for her. She considered him a friend. While she has nobody to blame but herself, she feels somehow betrayed.”

After issuing an apology for the “joke,” Griffin hired a lawyer, Lisa Bloom, and tried to frame the controversy as an attack on free speech.

The Suddenly Susan actress hoped to gain some sympathy and said that the Trumps were trying to destroy her career.

The tearful charm offensive did not work on Palin who decided to slam her even harder.

The former governor of Alaska shared on Facebook: “Kathy’s crocodile tears at her publicity-seeking press conference today mean nothing to mothers who’ve witnessed the ramifications her sick acts have had on precious children. And today Kathy claims SHE is the victim!”

Griffin did an attempt at humor in 2010 when she left a note at Palin’s home in Alaska inviting the family to one of her shows.

In short, the conservative darling has a clear message for the controversial star, “Suck it up, Cupcake.”

