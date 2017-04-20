Sarah Palin Blames Bill O’Reilly Alleged Victims In Interview With CNN’s Jake Tapper

Sarah Palin always dances to her own beat. The former governor of Alaska has even turned this pattern into a successful brand in order to stay relevant in a media landscape that is constantly changing.

After staying out of the news for a couple of weeks, the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate returned in a big way in the past few days.

President Donald Trump invited her to the White House on Wednesday night. She was accompanied by music stars Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.

Palin and Mr. Nugent were caught making funny faces in front of a portrait of former First Lady of the United States Hillary Clinton. The image was shared on social media and got slammed by the left for lacking class.

Thursday, the mother of five continued touring Washington and did an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on The Lead where she was asked to comment on some hot topics.

The conversation turned to her former employer, Fox News Channel, and colleague, Bill O’Reilly, who got fired yesterday after his history with sexual harassment came out in the light.

Palin seemed to blame the victims at some point when she said that they should have gone public earlier.

She stated: “If a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years and years and then after the fact complain about what she went through.”

However, Palin also believes that the right-leaning network should evolve into a more safe environment for women.

The controversial former politician added: “Corporate culture there obviously has to change. Women don’t deserve it, they should not ever have to put up with any kind of intimidating workspace. As a strong woman, I say we should feel more empowered than that and we should take a stand and get out of the place or you know, blow the whistle on whoever is the perpetrator doing the bad stuff so that the culture will change. Things are changing quickly at Fox.”

Advertisement

Liberals say that victims should not be blamed in situations like these.