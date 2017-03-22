Sarah Palin And Donald Trump Slam Colin Kaepernick Over Meals On Wheels Donation And Free Agency

Colin Kaepernick has infuriated both Sarah Palin and Donald Trump in less than 24 hours.

This time, Kaepernick was not protesting by kneeling down, he got on Trump and Palin’s wrong sides by making headlines after donating $50,000 to Meals on Wheels.

Last year, while the NFL star was creating controversies for refusing to stand during the national anthem, he also pledged to donate $1 million to organizations that focus on disadvantaged Americans.

Thus far, the controversial athlete has given almost half a million dollars.

This week, Kaepernick announced that he would give $50,000 to Meals on Wheels – a program that feeds Americans in need.

While the quarterback’s actions are very noble, it is impossible not to say that it was a direct shot at Trump who revealed that his budget cuts would affect the popular program.

The former governor of Alaska and Trump supporter got in the mix.

Via her official Facebook page and website, SarahPalin.com, Mrs. Palin shared a post with the following title: “SERIOUSLY? Colin Kaepernick Just Pulled ANOTHER Political Stunt. And he wonders why he can’t find a job.”

The “Going Rogue” author was bashed on social media for the article which prompted her to remove it.

One person wrote: “What’s wrong with donating to charity? So you’re saying he’d have a job if he was selfish & didn’t help those in need?”

Another commenter added: “Let me get this straight. You’re angry b/c Kaepernick donated HIS money to charity that provides meals to housebound elderly?”

The nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2008 election did not apologize nor explain her decision.

The Tea Party darling is not the only Republican going after Kaepernick.

Monday night, Trump bashed the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback by saying: “That NFL owners don’t wanna pick him up because they don’t wanna get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump. Can you believe that?”

Those three people seem to love the attention they get in the media.