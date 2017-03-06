Sarah Jessica Parker “Meet” Moscow

“Sex and the City” Star, Sarah Jessica Parker has recently taken to interacting with politics in a brief moment by taking to Twitter, sharing her thoughts and pondering; “Has the Russian Ambassador been meeting with everyone but me?” Her post was in response to the influx of Trump advisors recently meeting with Russian Ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Parker, on the other hand, seemingly has an inevitable connection and love for Russia. In particular, her noteworthy love affair with Russian artist Aleksandr Petrovsky – who was played by Russian choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Also, given her recent Tweet, and the witty reply from the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakharova, it just goes to show the new modern day form of not only communicating, political, and social affairs – but also having a bit of fun.

Given the reality that ten years ago political offices and officials would have never likely chatted this way with the public, including Hollywood stars, it’s nice to see these innovations in both technology, and open-mindedness.

Also, needless to say, the Russian ambassador Sergey Ivanovich appears to have expressed quite the willingness to meet with, and get to know Sex and the City’s all-famous, beautiful, and one of a king Sarah Jessica Parker in the near future.

So, the world can’t help but wonder; what could this mean for the future of not only social networking and media but, also the relationship between the United States and Russia?

Do Hollywood star relationships and entertainment with foreign countries help ease the political tension?

We can’t say for sure, but, given the relationship of popular American basketball player Dennis Rodman, and his friendship and ties North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, one might infer that some of these Hollywood and other sports stars serve as “unofficial ambassadors” to help increase the peace, and do their best to influence optimism across the globe.