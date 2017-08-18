Sarah Hyland And Dominic Sherwood Break Up After Two Years Of Dating

According to new reports, Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Dominic Sherwood have broken up after two years of dating. The news was made public by a close friend of the now estranged pair.

The same insider also added that, despite their split, Sherwood and Hyland are going to remain friends.

As for the reason why they decided to call it quits, the source dished that their romance simply ‘ran its course.’

The former couple was first spotted packing the PDA in March of 2015 at a Lakers game.

Afterwards, the celebs who acted together in Vampire Academy the previous year made their relationship public.

In February, Hyland took to social media to post a simple but cute anniversary message to her ‘number one.’

‘Happy 2 year to my #1 @domsherwood ❤,’ she posted.

Neither of the two has shared any photos of or with the other ever since May.

Shortly after their anniversary, Sherwood opened up about his girlfriend saying: ‘Sarah makes me want to be a better version of myself. That is what I love most about her. She inspires me to be the best version of me.’

Well, luckily, they don’t really need to be a couple for that.

It’s enough if they are just best of friends and they seem to have that same idea in mind.

Hyland was also recently cast in Shadowhunters – show that also features Sherwood.

The man claimed everyone on the set was charmed by her immediately and that acting alongside his girlfriend was ‘phenomenal.’

We are unaware whether or not her character Seelie Queen will still be part of the story in season three.

Do you think the two actors can really stay friends and also work together despite splitting?