Sara Gilbert Mispronounces Everyone’s Names On The View – Here Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Response

Sara Gilbert, one of the co-hosts on the daytime channel The Talk, was given the duty of announcing some of the women’s names from the show The View and The Real for the upcoming Daytime Emmy’s.

Gilbert struggled to pronounce five different names of the other female hosts including, Sara Haines, Jebediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, Adrienne Houghton, and Jeannie Mai. She didn’t have a problem with some of the other hosts, including Joy Behar.

Goldberg who is 61-years-old spoke for the other women and told them they were absolutely thrilled to be mentioned but it would be great if the women on The Real and The View could please introduce themselves and their names that way people know how to pronounce the names to avoid embarrassment.

Each of the co-hosts introduced themselves and their names once more, and Joy Behar referred to herself as Angelina Jolie, to which the audience members laughed.

Gilbert was mortified and was quick to apologize for mispronouncing the other women’s names. Sara went on to explain she got the names wrong because she was very nervous as she was just learning the names as she was reading them.

Sara said that she knew she was doing them wrong as she was announcing them, but had to carry on anyways.

Gilbert gave a very sincere apology and went on to explain that she respects all of the women and does not want to take away from their winning moment.

Sara Gilbert is an American actress who played the Darlene Conner on the ABC sitcom Roseanne from 1988 to 1997. She received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the role, and she went on to become the co-founder of the show The Talk. Sara sometimes plays the role of Leslie Winkle on The Big Bang Theory.