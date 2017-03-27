Sandra Bullock Reveals She “Is Not Opposed” To Having Another Baby!

Sandra Bullock could give her children a sibling very soon.

According to an insider, the actress is very happy to take care of her 7-year-old son Louis and 5-year-old daughter Laila.

Besides, her boyfriend Bryan Randall is also very close with the children, but despite everything going very well in her life, Sandra is not excluding the possibility of having another baby.

“Sandra is not opposed to having more kids in the future,” the insider stated. “She has her hands full with her career, but having children is what she is most proud of in her life.”

Also, while her relationship with her photographer boyfriend doesn’t seem to head towards marriage anytime soon, they are still as serious as they can get.

“They have discussed spending their life together,” and although they are not officially, they consider themselves “pretty much” married.

Another source has revealed that the actress’s kids shared an adorable bonding moment with Bryan on a plane while they were heading for a family vacation recently.

While Laila was sitting with Bullock, Bryan was “very sweet and patient” with Louis.

“They ate snacks together and colored pictures,” claimed the eyewitness. “When they walked off the plane, Bryan was holding Louis’ hand, and Sandra was holding Laila’s.”

As fans may already know, Sandra went through a messy breakup with now ex Jesse James. At the time, an insider claimed that the actress is now at the “top of her game at work” and “more in love now” with Bryan than she ever was!

“They are perfect,” the insider stated. “They have been both working so it was hard for them to see each other as often as they normally do, but while Sandra works Bryan helps out with the kids. He is like the kids’ dad. He is a great guy and makes Sandra really happy.”

Advertisement

Do you think Sandra Bullock and her longtime love Bryan Randall will have a baby together anytime soon?