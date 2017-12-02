Sandra Bullock Is Reportedly ‘Feeling Horrible’ For Women Matt Lauer Allegedly Victimized

It seems that Sandra Bullock is ‘shocked’ by the troubling claims of sexual harassment and sexual assault that Matt Lauer is now facing. Check out the complete details.

#SandraBullock A post shared by Sandra Bullock. (@sandrabullock_official) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Sandra has frequently sat down with Matt Lauer for interviews over the years.

It seems that now she is apparently as shaken by his swift departure from NBC as everyone.

According to sources, Sandra is now more determined than ever to be the advocate for all the women in the aftermath of the disturbing charges that have been leveled against Matt.

‘Sandra feels horrible for the women Matt may have victimized,’ an insider confessed for Hollywood Life.

‘She has known Matt for years, and she is shocked by the allegations.’

The insider went on to add that she doesn’t hold any grudges against Matt but she supports the women who have come forward.

‘While she does not harbor any anger towards Matt on a personal level, her heart does go out to the women he may have harassed over the years. She is dedicated to being an advocate for the rights of not only the women hurt by Matt but for all women who have been taken advantage of in Hollywood and everywhere in the world,’ the same source continued.

It was previously reported that after just a few days after Matt lost his position at the Today show, and more alleged victims have chosen to speak about him, an old video surfaced.

We are referring to a video of an interview between Sandra and him while she was promoting The Proposal in 2009. In the video, he says on air to her that a nude photo of her is his screensaver.