Sanaa Lathan Share Stunning Vacation Photos With Mom Eleanor McCoy On Social Media

Sanaa Lathan and her mother, Eleanor McCoy, are enjoying a wonderful vacation in Mexico and she is keeping her fans updated with tons of pictures.

Lathan’s critically-acclaimed series, “Shots Fired,” was canceled by FOX a few weeks ago.

And it appears that she has some free time on her hands and opted to share fun moments with her stunning mom.

In the photos posted by the “Love & Basketball” star, she is often wearing no makeup, sporting her natural hair, and she looks beautiful.

Lathan also uploaded a few videos where she is seen goofing around with McCoy – and they could easily pass for sisters.

According to the Instagram posts, the mother and daughter have been hitting the beaches, eating great Mexican food, and visiting museums.

The “Best Man” star and her mother are joined by “Grey’s Anatomy” star Debbie Allen and her daughter, Vivian.

💋💥💋💥💋💥

Online commenters are having a tough time deciding who is the most gorgeous out of the four ladies.

Lathan recently sat down with Yahoo where she was asked about her sense of style.

She revealed: “In my day-to-day life, I am not a girl who’s going to walk around and do errands all glam. I love comfort, so my style is whatever’s comfortable.’”

#VivaMexico 🇲🇽

Talking to The Huffington Post, she revealed that she loves changing hairstyles.

The Yale graduate confessed: “I always deep condition. It is really important to keep my hair moisturized, not put too much heat on it and keep the ends trimmed. Also, I like to rotate my hairstyles. I will do straight and then when I am in-between, I will wear my natural texture.”

The actress also spoke about the importance of having black women in Hollywood.

The “Raisin in the Sun” star shared: “I am a black woman. I am an American. Our stories are just as important as any other story that gets told. So for me, it has been a long time coming. I am glad that we are finally getting our due.”

Look at mommy getting all creative with slow mo on her camera 😜 #covershoot #comingsoon #VivaMexico 🇲🇽 #VideoShotByMyMommy ❤️#AmericanAssassin

Miss Lathan said she was proud to be part of “Shots Fired.”

The series focused on the aftermath of two racially charged shootings in a small North Carolina town.

Lathan played Ashe Akino, a DOJ expert investigator, who had a complicated relationship with alcohol, her only daughter, and the justice system.

Lathan said they started filming one day after Philando Castile was killed and added: “I call her ‘bad Ashe,’ because she is such a badass. The fact that it was such a timely subject that needs to be dealt with in our country today was the cherry on top.”

Lathan is set to appear in “American Assassin,” an action thriller that will be released on September 15, 2017.