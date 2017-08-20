Sanaa Lathan Goes Blonde For ‘Nappily Ever After’ Netflix Movie With Haifaa Al-Mansour As Director

The stunning Sanaa Lathan is trying something new; she is now sporting a blonde hairdo that makes her look very different.

A little change has never hurt anyone, but it is not always easy to take a chance, so she deserves some credit for doing this.

The result is quite enchanting as the The Perfect Guy actress seems ready to showcase a different side of her personality.

Most people, who commented on the hairstyle, said that she looks beautiful and it is even harder for them now to take their eyes off of her.

For those who do not like the new ‘do, no need to freak out, Lathan only went blonde for a new role, and she will be going back to her old style in no time.

Do blondes really have more fun? Hmmm.. Let's see.The first of MANY hair changes for #Violet, my character in #NappilyEverAfter.

The photo announcing the significant change was accompanied by the following caption: “Do blondes really have more fun? Hmmm.. Let’s see.The first of MANY hair changes for #Violet, my character in #NappilyEverAfter. Watch my #instastory to see the process!”

Nappily Ever After is a Netflix film also starring Ernie Hudson; Haifaa Al-Mansour will direct it.

The project sounds very promising; Al-Mansour directed 2012’s drama, Wadjda. The movie is about a Saudi girl dreaming of buying her own bicycle in a country where women have limited freedom.

Wadjda was universally praised and won many awards including some top prizes at the Venice Film Festival.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, who worked with Lathan on the critically-acclaimed Fox series, Shots Fired last year, and Love & Basketball in 2000, participated in writing the script based on Trisha R. Thomas’ book by the same name.

Oh yes 😍 #SanaaLathan A post shared by The Top Tea (@thetoptea) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Here is more information about the famous novel: “Venus Johnston has a great job, a beautiful home, and a loving live-in boyfriend named Clint, who happens to be a drop-dead gorgeous doctor. She also has a weekly beauty-parlor date with Tina, who keeps Venus’s long, processed hair slick and straight. But when Clint–who’s been reluctant to commit over the past four years–brings home a puppy instead of an engagement ring, Venus decides to give it all up. She trades in her long hair for a dramatically short, natural cut and sends Clint packing.”

Halle Berry was previously linked to this project, but Lathan’s fans will probably not complain about this outcome.