Samuel L. Jackson Comes To Television In New Series, ‘Old Man’

For decades, television was considered a subpar medium compared to film. Only “has-beens” and actors who just couldn’t make it on the big screen starred on television shows. That’s all begun to change in recent years with stars like Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey taking the lead on shows like True Detective. The latest big screen actor to make the transition to television is Samuel L. Jackson, who is set to appear in a new series called Old Man.

Black Sails co-creator Jonathan E. Steinberg is behind the new show, based on the book The Old Man by mystery writer Thomas Perry.

Old Man will feature Jackson as Dan Chase, a Vermont retiree and widower who is harboring a dark secret about his past.

Thirty-five year earlier, Chase was a young intelligence officer in the army who was involved in a botched operation in the country of Libya.

To escape the people that wanted him dead, Chase went on the run, but just when he thought he could relax, his past catches up with him once again.

Steinberg and Jackson will serve as executive producers on the series, along with Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Warren Littlefield and Steinberg’s producing partner, Dan Shotz.

Littlefield was one of a handful of producers invited to bid on The Old Man prior to publication; after bringing Steinberg on board, the duo pitched the series to Jackson, who enthusiastically signed on for what will be his first TV role.

No network is currently attached, though the series has been pitched to several major cable networks and streaming services, including HBO, Showtime, TNT, FX, Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

Old Man will be the fourth show created or co-created by Steinberg after Jericho on CBS, Human Target on FOX, and Starz’ Black Sails. Jackson will next be seen in The Hitman’s Bodyguard, an action comedy film co-starring Ryan Reynolds, which opens in theaters on August 18, 2017.