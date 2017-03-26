Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Met On ‘Orange Is The New Black’ And Now They Are Married – Official Wedding Pictures Surafce

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are married and have unveiled the first picture from their wedding ceremony.

It has been confirmed that Wiley and Morelli exchanged vows in a lavish outdoor ceremony that took place in Palm Springs, California, Saturday afternoon.

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, the couple said their “I dos” in front of a small group of friends and family members.

Wedding attendees were surprised that the pair decided to walk down the aisle as Montell Jordan’s monster 1995 hit party song, “This Is How We Do It,” played in the background.

Another special moment occurred when it was announced that Wiley’s parents would officiate the ceremony.

Believe it or not, the spouses made their entrance to the reception on Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

A picture shared by Martha Stewart Weddings showed Wiley and Morelli both looking stunning at the event.

Christian Siriano dressed both ladies in two very different outfits.

Wiley opted for an off-the-shoulder gown with a full skirt as for Morelli she selected a beautiful pantsuit that featured a cape.

Wiley, who plays Poussey on “Orange Is the New Black,” met Morelli on the set of highly popular Netflix series in 2012.

At the time, Morelli was still married to Steve Basilone and revealed that she was still struggling with her sexuality

Congrats to OITNB's Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli on finally tying the knot ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r7zKaTVo4L — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) March 26, 2017

Morelli said a few years ago: “I was very open with my husband and told him. That turned into a year of going to couples therapy. It felt like my whole world was falling apart.”

She added: “I had a few queer women around me, but not many I could talk to about such a huge, vulnerable thing. Samira became my outlet, and through that process, I fell in love with her. But I thought This will be the one that got away. ”

The duo announced their engagement in October 2016.