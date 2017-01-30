Samantha Bee To Slam Donald Trump At Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Samantha Bee is planning to host the very first Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner’ to anger Donald Trump and raise money for charity. The host of “Full Frontal” on TBS said her funny gala would take place the same day The Donald is supposed to have his first White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29 at Washington’s Hilton Hotel – that is if it takes place at all. Yes, you have read correctly, rumor has it that Mr. Trump might end the 102-year tradition.

The WHCA is an event where reporters, politicians, and celebrities mingle for a good cause – provide scholarships to students. Trump might cancel the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for several reasons.

The new commander-in-chief has not been able to convince a great comedian to take part in the soirée. Right now, Trump hates the media and can not bear the thought of being in the same room with reports from The Washington Post, The New York Time, AP, or The Huffington Post.

Moreover, Trump does not know the meaning of the word, self-deprecation, and will therefore not mock himself. Lastly, do not expect Trump to sit at a table while a comedian mocks his hair, his family, his policies, and his famous word salads.

Political experts have predicted that Trump will use some alternative facts and say that the dinner will cost taxpayers too much money, which is why he is canceling it. Bee, who is aware that if Trump holds the swanky event, she will not be invited has decided to have her own fancy gathering.

The 47-year-old comedian said she is not trying to steal the spotlight from Trump; she only wants the opportunity to mock him. She said: “We’re not trying to supersede it; we just want to be there in case something happens – or doesn’t happen – and ensure that we get to properly roast the president.”

Bee explained that she has invited a long list of celebrities to the event that will air on TBS and all of the money raised will be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The last time Trump attended a correspondents’ dinner, was in 2011, where former President Barack Obama ridiculed him for being part of the ‘birther’ movement.

It is believed that night pushed Trump to run for president.