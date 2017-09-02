Sam Smith Teases New Music With London, Los Angeles Billboards

Sam Smith fans were delighted to see new billboards across London, Los Angeles and on social media networks teasing new music from the popular artist. The black and white billboards showed Sam Smith’s face with the date “September 8” in what may be the biggest musical tease since Taylor Swift wiped her social media sites clean. Fans are excited and waiting for a single to drop on September 8 and the news quickly began to trend on sites like Twitter and Facebook.

A second album has been in the works for the “Stay With Me” Grammy-award winning singer since 2016, and die-hard fans were expecting a September 2017 album release.

The news still captivated many worldwide as excitement continues to mount to hear the first single. People are trending the hashtag #SamSmith and those who’ve followed his official Twitter account suspected something would soon drop.

On August 31, 2017, Sam Smith tweeted a note to his fans thanking them for their patience and support while he waited for the day to sing with them again.

In light of the September 8 date, it’s clear the letter was a precursor to the new single and second album. You may read Sam Smith’s letter to his fans below.

Taylor Swift recently broke Spotify’s one-day trending downloads with her new hit “Look What You Made Me Do.” There is a good chance that Sam Smith’s September 8 single could give “Look What You Made Me Do” a good run.

Swift’s new album Reputation is set for a Nov. 10 release and it looks as if Taylor and Sam may find themselves attending the same award shows next year. Sam Smith was nominated for six Grammys and has won four. Taylor Swift has 10.

One of the most common responses to Sam Smith’s recent announcement is that he is worth the wait. It’s been three years since Smith captivated listeners with his album In The Lonely Hour and fans are anxious to hear his new music.

What do you think about Sam Smith’s announcement? Are you excited for the new single and second album? Who do you think will have a bigger year — Sam Smith or Taylor Swift?