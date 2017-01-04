Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee got Engaged!

Such exciting news! Another celebrity couple has decided to walk down the aisle.

We haven’t been aware of Sam Hunt’s relationship until a few months ago when he posted a picture and a video of a mysterious girl on his social media platform. Everybody was curious to find out more about the lucky lady.

As the fans already know by now, the unknown lover turned out to none other than Hannah Lee Fowler. The pair seemed to really like each other to the point that they are now engaged, after only a few months of dating!

On Monday, one of Hunt’s representatives confirmed the engagement in People magazine, stating that the two have been happier than ever in each other’s presence and the couple has decided to take the next step in their relationship. We are so happy for them!

Sam Hunt himself has kept quiet about his love life with the exception of posting a few pictures of Fowler on his Instagram and also using her as an inspiration for his latest album Montevallo.

His song Drinkin Too Much is a very sincere track that talks about their bad times together, when they couldn’t help but fight and even break up – as you probably already know, the two have been on and off over the years.

The heartfelt lyrics say:

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo / I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy / You’ve got nothing to say to me / But I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave to me.”

“You changed your number and moved and this is the only way I can reach you / Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you.”

How cute! We wish you the best!