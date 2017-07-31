Sam Heughan Stuns ‘Outlander’ Fans With Shirtless Workout Photos And Video – What Will Caitriona Balfe Say?

Sam Heughan goes shirtless on the cover of Men’s Health South Africa, is he tempting Caitriona Balfe?

As fans patiently wait for the return of Outlander, they can focus on the sexy pictures of Heughan who showed off his toned body and shared his grueling workout routine with the magazine.

In the photos and video, the 37-year-old star is running, lifting weights, and doing push-ups with no shirt on.

The photo shoot is accompanied by an interview where the actor revealed that being in shape makes him feel like he can do anything with his body.

Heughan confessed: “Right now, I think, physically, I can take on anything – within reason! This show is constantly changing. Any challenge this show can throw at me, I have to adapt to it. It does not matter if we are on boats, jumping off rigging and fighting after the 15th take – I know my body is prepared for it.”

Heughan shared the photos and the brief clip on his various social media accounts where he often talks about the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle.

The amateur fitness coach is known and loved for posting selfies on Instagram encouraging all of his fans young and young in spirit to make fitness a part of their lives through his global movement, My Peak Challenge.

He explained: “The community is dedicated to educating and inspiring its members to live healthier, happier and more balanced lives while raising funds to change lives. It’s a community and support system rooted in the belief that we can all effect positive change in our lives while helping others.”

Balfe joked in past that her co-star has to be in top shape for the hot and steamy love scenes in the upcoming third season of Outlander.

The 37-year-old actress explained: “I think if anything, when Jamie and Claire get together again, their love is timeless and who they are inside is timeless. It was an interesting challenge to play older. That was the fun part about this season: to sort of taking that and try to see what 20 years of life does to a person.”

Caitriona added: “In terms of the sex, I think old people have good sex too, last I heard!”

Things are about to go down in the new season.