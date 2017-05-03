FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
sofia vergara kim zolciak Chris Rock kandi burruss kourtney kardashian Chris Lopez donald trump andy cohen Bernice Burgos Justin Verlander kim kardashian Joseline Hernandez Joseph Gordon-Levitt Hailee Steinfeld kate middleton jessica biel bill o'reilly Caitriona Balfe steve harvey kanye west kailyn lowry
Home » Entertainment

Sam Heughan Celebrates 37th Birthday With Caitriona Balfe And MacKenzie Mauzy Amid Dating Rumors

Mel Walker Posted On 05/03/2017
2
2.6K Views
2


Caitriona Balfe Sam Heughan MacKenzie MauzyJust Jared

Sam Heughan and his girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy, and Caitriona Balfe were all together for his 37th birthday in South Africa.

Advertisement

Rumors are now flying around claiming that the Outlander stars are indeed dating and Heughan and Mauzy’s romance is nothing but a publicity stunt.

The birthday event took place on Sunday night, and it appeared to be a low-key affair. The photo shows Heughan, Mauzy, Balfe, and two other people casually dressed in jeans, t-shirt while standing in a kitchen.

The Scottish heartthrob captioned the group picture: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, feeling very thankful. Looking forward to the year ahead!”

The photo has gone viral, and fans are having lengthy debates on whether or not the Starlight Ends actor and Mauzy are the real deal.

Some say this is a PR stunt because Mauzy and the Outlander star are rarely seen together.

windy in the park with @catbirdnyc ✨ #moonflower

A post shared by MacKenzie Mauzy (@mackenziemauzy) on

Yes, they were spotted twice in Los Angeles, attending the Piaget and The Weinstein Company party on February 24 and wearing matching “Equality” shirts in support of the United Voices Rally in that same month.

Other than that, one lives in California while the other is based in Europe. The North Carolina-born stunner is very active on social media, and she rarely posts photos of Heughan.

Fans are adamant that Heughan and Balfe are dating on the low. However, Heughan has stated otherwise.

He said: “I guess we’re aware of it, and we’re aware that some fans were upset, they felt they’d been duped or something, which is really strange because we’re just doing our job.”

Heughan added: “I think if me and Caitriona were together we wouldn’t say. Why would you? In this industry, we give away so much of ourselves anyway. We talk about ourselves and we tell people stuff. I guess it’s nice that we’ve done our job well enough to convince them.”

Advertisement

Many believe that the 28-year-old is being used by Heughan and his love interest, Balfe, to hide their romance and keep the media away.

Post Views: 2,626

Read more about Caitriona Balfe MacKenzie Mauzy Sam Heughan

You may also like
Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Dating Rumors Go Viral As ‘Outlander’ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released
04/21/2017
Read Next
2 Comments

Alayna
05/04/2017 at 12:01 pm
Reply

No problem if Sam is gay, but spineless to have his friend Cait tweet a pic of his beard. They are trying too hard to make him look straight when no one cares.


Herniadette Jiacobozo
05/04/2017 at 10:30 am
Reply

Why is Caitriona’s arm reached around the guy next to her to touch Heughan? Mauzy has a boyfriend tucked away in the States anyways. Such strange behavior.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *