Sam Heughan Celebrates 37th Birthday With Caitriona Balfe And MacKenzie Mauzy Amid Dating Rumors

Sam Heughan and his girlfriend, MacKenzie Mauzy, and Caitriona Balfe were all together for his 37th birthday in South Africa.

Advertisement

Rumors are now flying around claiming that the Outlander stars are indeed dating and Heughan and Mauzy’s romance is nothing but a publicity stunt.

The birthday event took place on Sunday night, and it appeared to be a low-key affair. The photo shows Heughan, Mauzy, Balfe, and two other people casually dressed in jeans, t-shirt while standing in a kitchen.

The Scottish heartthrob captioned the group picture: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, feeling very thankful. Looking forward to the year ahead!”

The photo has gone viral, and fans are having lengthy debates on whether or not the Starlight Ends actor and Mauzy are the real deal.

Some say this is a PR stunt because Mauzy and the Outlander star are rarely seen together.

windy in the park with @catbirdnyc ✨ #moonflower A post shared by MacKenzie Mauzy (@mackenziemauzy) on Oct 4, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

Yes, they were spotted twice in Los Angeles, attending the Piaget and The Weinstein Company party on February 24 and wearing matching “Equality” shirts in support of the United Voices Rally in that same month.

Other than that, one lives in California while the other is based in Europe. The North Carolina-born stunner is very active on social media, and she rarely posts photos of Heughan.

Drop everything you’re doing. The #Outlander Season 3 tease is here, and we know you’ll love every single second! #STARZ A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

Fans are adamant that Heughan and Balfe are dating on the low. However, Heughan has stated otherwise.

Belated birthday celebrations for @SamHeughan … Here's to an amazing year !!! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/0HVHsuZSor — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 2, 2017

He said: “I guess we’re aware of it, and we’re aware that some fans were upset, they felt they’d been duped or something, which is really strange because we’re just doing our job.”

Heughan added: “I think if me and Caitriona were together we wouldn’t say. Why would you? In this industry, we give away so much of ourselves anyway. We talk about ourselves and we tell people stuff. I guess it’s nice that we’ve done our job well enough to convince them.”

Advertisement

Many believe that the 28-year-old is being used by Heughan and his love interest, Balfe, to hide their romance and keep the media away.