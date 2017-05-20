Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Share Revealing Things In ‘Never Have I Ever’ Game While Promoting ‘Outlander’ Season 3

As fans wait for Outlander Season 3, they can wet their appetite with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe playing the hilarious game of “Never Have I Ever” with loads and loads of whiskey and confessing to going skinny dipping.

Heughan and Balfe sat down with a reporter from Entertainment Tonight on the set of Outlander in Scotland.

The duo was eager to take part in the game and started drinking before the first question was even asked. The journalist wanted to know, who went a week without showering?

Both Balfe and Heughan said that they have not yet gone to that extreme.

To the question, have you ever run a red light? The alleged couple drank and confessed they are both guilty of that crime in Los Angeles and Europe.

Heughan outed his co-star by saying she is the worst driver in California and has received numerous tickets.

So, have they ever danced to a Justin Bieber song?

The actors first revealed that they loved the game because they were almost drunk and went on to say, of course, they danced to The Biebs, because who hasn’t? The next question led to a funny story.

Asked if they have ever drunk texted someone, Balfe explained that while in college, she once lied to her boss and said she was sick in order to attend a party.

After getting drunk at the event, she called her employer and left a voice mail confessing that she lied to get out of work. Heughan laughed and said he did not have a story to compete with Balfe’s.

The question that was supposed to follow was, have you ever lied to your boss, and Heughan looked into the camera and said he has always been honest with the heads of Starz, the American network behind the series.

The answer prompted Balfe to laugh because she knows he is lying. So, have they ever talked themselves out of a ticket?

The Outlander actors said they are both bad at seducing people, but Heughan seemed to think Balfe was fibbing. The last question was fascinating, have you ever been skinny dipping?

The pair said yes, and of course, people want to know if they enjoyed a nightly swim in their birthday suits together.

Speaking of birthday suits, Balfe has promised there will be numerous intense love scenes between Claire and Jamie just like in the first season.

Season 3 of Outlander is set to debut in September on Starz.