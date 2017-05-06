Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Flirt On Twitter While Promising More Intimate Scenes In ‘Outlander’ Season 3

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are playful, flirty, and funny with each other on Twitter and fans of Outlander can not have enough of their cuteness.

The rumored real-life couple is currently filming Outlander Season 3 in Cape Town, South Africa, and a lot is going on the set.

Via social media, Heughan revealed that he celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew, he suffered several injuries while filming dangerous scenes, and has been going through sleepless nights.

Unable to catch any ZZZ, Heughan and Balfe took to Twitter to poke fun at each other.

Heughan opened the ball with this tweet: “Heard on set: Zzz zzz……’FRASIER’!……zzz zzz z.”

Balfe responded with the silly post: “I’ll see your Zzzzz and raise you ZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz????????????????.”

Those two messages sparked a lengthy exchange between the duo that went like this:

Season 3 of Outlander will feature more intimate scenes between Jamie and Claire because fans claimed the writers failed to deliver last time around.

Balfe spoke about the lack of romance in Outlander Season 2 by saying: “I definitely heard that they missed a lot of the intimacy between Jamie and Claire, which I think we were sort of expecting,” the actress said. “I think even Sam and I sort of missed — especially in the beginning because it was so heavy on the politics — I think we were all missing those more intimate moments. They have so many of their iconic fan moments that they really are looking forward to, so you definitely always hear whenever some of those are not there. I’m trying to think of specifics for you, but the one that I just kept hearing, from what I saw on my Twitter: ‘Where’s the sex?’”

She went on to confirm that Jamie and Claire will give viewers what they want in season 3.

She confessed: “There will be some other sex going on.”

Outlander Season 3 will premiere in September.