Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Do Steamy Photo Shoot To Promote New Season Of ‘Outlander’

Oh, my! Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are on fire on the latest cover of Entertainment Weekly.

Heughan and Balfe, who play the roles of Jamie and Claire in the hit television show, Outlander, are currently promoting the third season.

The stars are featured on the cover of the magazine wearing attire from 1766 standing very close to each other.

Inside the magazine, the actors famous for their steamy sex scenes are on a sandy beach having a very romantic moment.

The European artists are featured in two other photos separately where they are sitting on a ship.

The new season, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s third book in the Outlander series, Voyager, will focus on the reunion at the print shop in 18th century Scotland.

Fans are looking forward to the new season for one simple reason – love-making reunion.

After 20 long years apart, Jamie and Claire will be back together.

While they have aged and have had very different life experiences, the chemistry between them is still strong.

Heughan described the “older Jamie” by saying: “Jamie ages more emotionally than physically. The aging process was more due to the trauma and experiences of his life that he has gone through. I will not be walking around with a wooden stick and long white hair.”

Balfe went on to reveal: “I am so excited to play that stuff because even though this show is a fantasy what we all try to do every day is ground it in some kind of reality.”

She added: “It is nice to have the ability to delve into the fantasy of what this relationship would be like. Anyone who’s spent any time away from their partner knows that when you first see each other again in your head, you have played all the scenarios of how perfectly it is all gonna go. Then, somebody says one thing, and you are at each other’s throats. It is important to allow this relationship to become real, and for them to discover who each other are all over again. They are both flawed people. They are not perfect. That is also what makes it interesting.”

Fans cannot wait to see all of this great action.