FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
michael strahan Caitriona Balfe Katie Couric David Duchovny aubrey joseph bill o'reilly alison sweeney carson daly megyn kelly kelly ripa Darrell Sheets savannah guthrie ludacris brittany cartwright ricky martin tamron hall kylie jenner blake shelton Phaedra Parks john simm Joseline Hernandez
Home » TV Shows

Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Dating Rumors Go Viral As ‘Outlander’ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released

Mel Walker Posted On 04/21/2017
7
9.3K Views
2


Sam Heughan Caitriona Balfe Outlander Season 5Pinterest

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe spark dating rumors as Outlander get the first teaser of season 3.

Advertisement

Fans of Outlander are asking themselves, could it be real that Claire and Jamie, well, we mean Heughan and Balfe, are an item after a cute picture of the popular stars surfaced online where they looked very cozy.

The duo resembled real-life husband and wife while attending a rugby match in Cape Town, South Africa.

Balfe appeared very fashionable in a pair of fun sunglasses as for Heughan, he wore a blue shirt that matched his eyes and flashed a huge smile.

According to entertainment website Radar, the love is real between the stars.

Sources say: “The chemistry between them isn’t an act. They always call each other their best friend, but it definitely seems to be more than that.”

Not that long ago, the duo was caught holding hands during downtime on the set of their hit Starz series and at a press conference, they were asked if they were dating, prompting Heughan to give a complex answer.

He said: “I think if me and Caitriona were together, we wouldn’t say.”

Balfe added: “We’re not together… I’m sorry to break people’s hearts. They like to try to maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. But I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together.”

For those who love the hit Starz series Outlander, here is the first promo for the third season that is set to debut in September.

The preview starts where we left off – Claire and Jamie at the stones at Craigh na Dun trying to find each other.

Jamie said: “Goodbye Claire. I have lied, killed and broken trust, but when I stand before God I’ll have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest… Lord, you gave me a rare woman.”

Advertisement

Online commenters say it would be great if life was imitating art for the Outlander stars and Heughan and Balfe were a real couple.

Post Views: 9,294


Read more about Caitriona Balfe Sam Heughan
Advertisement

Read Next
7 Comments

Kevin McCarthy
04/22/2017 at 7:59 pm
Reply

They appear to have a surreal connection..best show on netflix


Jille
04/22/2017 at 5:30 pm
Reply

Agree,love at first sight. Baby girl born last summer. Together from the beginning, but I respect their need for privacy.


Mary Anne Gilles
04/22/2017 at 2:19 pm
Reply

Sam and Cait are very good friends, not sure about the other people we fans hear rumors about, but how could there be a more beautiful couple – simply because the two lead actors in Outlander are handsome, nice, and show that look of love.


Louise
04/22/2017 at 6:08 am
Reply

Yazzzzz. They are perfect together!


OLfan
04/22/2017 at 4:26 am
Reply

How long will it take for this story to die? They are NOT a couple! Both have significant others.


Susan
04/22/2017 at 3:17 am
Reply

They have been together since day one. It is so obvious from the way they look at each other and the way they interact that they are ‘in love’. I am a fan who has travelled to many of their personal appearances at cons and episode previews, and seen them together ‘up close and personal’. Body language and eyes do not lie. Words lie and so do people. You would have to be stupid and blind not to realise that Cait and Sam are very definitely a couple and are together in every sense of the word.


    Jamie
    04/22/2017 at 5:37 pm
    Reply

    I Love the way you Think……

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *