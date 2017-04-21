Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Dating Rumors Go Viral As ‘Outlander’ Season 3 Trailer Gets Released

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe spark dating rumors as Outlander get the first teaser of season 3.

Fans of Outlander are asking themselves, could it be real that Claire and Jamie, well, we mean Heughan and Balfe, are an item after a cute picture of the popular stars surfaced online where they looked very cozy.

The duo resembled real-life husband and wife while attending a rugby match in Cape Town, South Africa.

Balfe appeared very fashionable in a pair of fun sunglasses as for Heughan, he wore a blue shirt that matched his eyes and flashed a huge smile.

According to entertainment website Radar, the love is real between the stars.

Sources say: “The chemistry between them isn’t an act. They always call each other their best friend, but it definitely seems to be more than that.”

Not that long ago, the duo was caught holding hands during downtime on the set of their hit Starz series and at a press conference, they were asked if they were dating, prompting Heughan to give a complex answer.

He said: “I think if me and Caitriona were together, we wouldn’t say.”

Balfe added: “We’re not together… I’m sorry to break people’s hearts. They like to try to maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. But I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together.”

For those who love the hit Starz series Outlander, here is the first promo for the third season that is set to debut in September.

The preview starts where we left off – Claire and Jamie at the stones at Craigh na Dun trying to find each other.

Jamie said: “Goodbye Claire. I have lied, killed and broken trust, but when I stand before God I’ll have one thing to say to weigh against all the rest… Lord, you gave me a rare woman.”

Advertisement

Online commenters say it would be great if life was imitating art for the Outlander stars and Heughan and Balfe were a real couple.