Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Dating? ‘Outlander’ Stars Caught Flirting At Season 3 Wrap Party

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are no strangers when it comes to romance rumors. In the latest development on their off-screen affair, the Outlander stars were spotted getting extra flirting during the Season 3 wrap party. Is this further truth that a relationship is brewing outside of the show?

According to Just Jared, Heughan and Balfe shared a few moments in the water as production for Season 3 finally wrapped in South Africa. Heughan surprised his on-screen lover by squirting her with a rubber duck while she was filming a scene. Balfe uploaded a video of the prank, with the caption: “That’s a wrrrrrrrrrap !!!! #Outlander #waterwatereverywhere #lastday #poolbirthofvoyager @samheughan.”

Heughan’s prank wasn’t the only exciting moment on the final day of filming. International Business Times reports that Balfe also uploaded a photo of her injured nose on social media and claims that Heughan was responsible. The actress revealed that Heughan accidentally steered their boat into a log, on which she landed face first. Aside from a small red mark, Balfe appeared to have escaped with minimal damage.

Slainte! 🥂 #wrap @outlander_starz A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

As far as the new season is concerned, Gold Derby reports that Balfe is confident fans will approve. The upcoming season is based on Diana Gabaldon’s third novel, Voyager, which features Claire and Jamie living in different centuries before reuniting twenty years later. Sadly, this means the new season will begin with Claire and Jamie living separately for the first time since Season 1.

“The first couple of episodes they’re apart,” Balfe explained. “With Claire you’ll see her in Boston, some of it with Frank, some with Brianna (Sophie Skelton); I think it’s really nice you’ll get to see more of that relationship. But then there’ll be a reunion!”

Balfe added that this season was challenging because it spanned three different centuries. It also explored Claire’s relationship with her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), and how she ultimately left him to reunite with Jamie.

Meanwhile, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have not commented on the recent rumors surrounding their off-screen romance. The two have denied being romantically involved in the past, but it is hard to look past their on-screen chemistry.

“This is fantasy. This is our job. We are very different in our private life,” Balfe told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m still coming to terms with what it’s like to have people follow your personal life as well as your public life,” Heughan said in the same interview.

As we get closer to the premiere of the new season, we can only hope they clarify their relationship outside of the show and whether or not they are sparking up a romance.

Heughan is currently rumored to be romancing actress Mackenzie Mauzy.

Starz has not announced an official premiere date for Season 3 of Outlander, except that it will be this fall.