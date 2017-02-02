Salt Bae Showed-Off His Cooking Skills in Front of Leonardo DiCaprio!

What do you get when you cross 2017’s hottest meme yet and an Oscar-winning actor? One hell of a picture, a photo for the history books, we’d say! Of course, we’re exaggerating a little (or not), but seeing Turkish chef Nusret Gökce (aka Salt Bae) and Leonardo DiCaprio together is absolutely mesmerizing.

By now, everyone with an Internet connection knows who chef Nusret Gökce is. If not, you should better upgrade your meme knowledge.

He is the one who knows how to make both sexy and sassy meat and shares his skills on social media, gaining a huge fan base in no time!

Being present in Dubai, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t miss the chance of tasting some of Salt Bae’s famous seasoned stakes.

The 42-years old actor appeared in a picture on the chef’s Instagram, with a toothpick in his mouth and a hat on his head, staring at Salt Bae’s masterpiece with undeniable hunger. We’re still wondering who was the first to ask for an autograph…

2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:27am PST

Chef Nusret Gökce has signature methods to salt his meat, like a final touch for a painting, as he often compared his steaks to real “masterpieces”. Both Rihanna and Ben Affleck have been spotted wearing Salt Bae T-shirts in the past, while Late Late Show host James Corden dedicated an entire segment to the meme character, praising his cooking abilities.

Even more, he even compared the Turkish chef with Christian Grey, the main character from the sensual romance novels by British author E. L. James, talking about how passionate he is when it comes to meat.

One thing is for sure, Salt Bae is always welcome in Hollywood and rumors about Nusret Gökce packing his bags to open his own steakhouse in New York City don’t come as a surprise. Near the stars, closer to the glory!