Salma Hayek Just Celebrated Mexican’s Mother’s Day

Salma Hakey just celebrated Mexican Mother’s Day on May 10th alongside her 9-year-old daughter, Valentina and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. The family had the greatest time during a trip to Italy just in time to visit the famous Venice Biennale art exhibition.

“Happy Mother’s Day in Mexico and other countries where today is Mother’s Day!” Hakey happily wrote alongside a video in which she was hugging her husband and kissing little Valentina.

The 50-year-old actress has also shared a cute family photo where the three of them are all smiles showing what a good time the family had during their vacation.

Hayek and her French businessman husband welcomed their baby in 200 into the world, and their marriage took place later in 2009, just on Valentine’s Day.

Besides Valentina, Hayek has also become the step-mother of Pinault’s three children Augustin, Mathilde, and Francois.

The Mexican actress has recently covered the May issue of HOLA! Magazine alongside her mother, Diana Jimenez, and she shared some nice things about her baby girl with the magazine’s readers.

She said that her daughter lacks the stage fright on camera unlike herself, even if both of them are the ones from their family who usually panic when they go up on stage.

“Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise. But she doesn’t have stage fright on camera,” Hayek proudly said about her beautiful little girl.

“In my family everyone is very confident, graceful and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!” she concluded.

Hayek’s newest movie Beatriz at Dinner brands itself as the “Trump movie”.

Even if it has never been harder for independent movies to stand up and manage to get noticed, this one has the solution, and we’re pretty sure it will nail it. Besides Hayek, the movie also features John Lithgow, and it’s about a Mexican-born holistic medicine practitioner and her adventures.