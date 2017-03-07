Safaree Samuels Reveals That Nicki Minaj Was Cheating On Him!

Safaree Samuels was stripped down of all the secrets surrounding his past relationship with Nicki Minaj, as, invited at The Wendy Williams Show, on Tuesday, he gave fascinating details about what led to the end of his love story with the 34-years old artist.

Advertisement

With Samuels on the set, Wendy lost no time and immediately dove right into the rapper’s relationship with Nicki, but also wanted to know his take on her beef with Remy Ma, which generated a lot of buzz lately.

Speaking about the times when he and the “Anaconda” singer were a couple, Safaree explained that they just grew apart in the final year of their love story.

But here’s where the interesting part comes in. Revealing the reasons that led to cold feelings, Samuels nominated Meek Mill to have a lot to do with it, with the rapper confirming that Meek and Nicki’s romance started while they were still together.

But what has this to do with Remy Ma? Although Samuels and Minaj are well over now, in a recently dropped diss track titled “shETHER,” Remy claims Nicki wouldn’t have been successful without the help of her now ex-fiancé, Safaree.

Asked about this issue, he took Nicki’s part and said that his ex was very active in the writing process and everything was a collaborative effort.

But don’t imagine that Safaree is very soft on her because of past feelings. He admitted that he helped Nicki with everything and should, therefore, be entitled to compensations.

Two years ago, Safaree was planning to file a lawsuit against his former lover, requesting millions of dollars, generated by Nicki’s three studio albums: Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded and The Pinkprint, but never went through with the plan.

Advertisement

Still, he expects to receive some cash for his efforts, but an exact amount was not revealed.