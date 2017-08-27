Sadie Robertson Would Totally Date Justin Bieber Now That He’s Turned To Christianity: ‘Hit Me Up Biebs!’

Apparently, the devout daughter has a celebrity crush on Justin Bieber. Now that the singer is focusing more on his Christian faith, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is gushing over him like never before.

Despite the fact that they may seem like an unlikely pair, the 20-year-old Sadie said: ‘Now that Justin Bieber is going to all these Christian conferences, I’m like hit me up Biebs.’

Who knows if Justin is interested or not but one thing is certain – the star has turned to religion following his troubled years in the industry.

Bieber has been spotted in Church with Kourtney Kardashian as well lately.

Robertson, who rose to stardom thanks to her family reality TV show became even more known after competing on Dancing with the Stars and also doing really well on it.

In addition, she has recently started acting, and she showed her skills in the TV movie Sun, Sand, and Romance.

The young woman has always had strong beliefs, and in 2015 she also defended the Duggar family, blaming only Josh Duggar for the cancellation of their show 19 Kids and Counting.

Robertson herself has struggled with such family scandals, one of the most known being her grandfather Phil Robertson’s homophobic remarks.

Sadie explained that her grandfather’s views did not apply to her as well.

The girl also revealed that she is sometimes mistaken for Miley Cyrus.

‘I was on a mission trip in Guatemala and these kids in the village, and I was putting rain boots on these little kids’ feet, and this little girl walks up, and she has a Hannah Montana t-shirt. She looks at me and goes, Hannah Montana,’ the reality TV star recalled, adding that she was not upset and even sand Hanna Montana songs to them.

