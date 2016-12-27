Saarah Michelle Gellar’s Awkward George Michael Tweet

Well that was awkward!

Saarah Michelle Gellar accidentally referred to George Michael as Boy George in a recent tweet paying tribute to the dead singer.

“Do you really want to hurt me?,” she tweeted. “I guess you do 2016.” She also included the hashtag #ripboygeorge.

Of course, the catchy lyric is from Culture Club’s 1982 pop song by the same name. The lead singer and frontman for the band was Boy George, not George Michael.

As per usual, the internet jumped all over the actress and quickly pointed out the mix-up.

Once she realized her silly mistake, Gellar deleted the tweet and apologized.

The former ‘Buffy’ actress explained in a tweet Monday that she “completely” knows the difference between the two singers – But heard incorrectly about who died. She said that her intentions “were good.”

Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it's still so sad — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 25, 2016

She didn’t exactly take ownership of her mistake but she did acknowledge it at least.

Boy George payed tribute to his late friend and fellow singer.

“…he was so loved and I hope he knew it.” Geoege wrote in a statement on social media.

Boy George will be appearing on the next season of ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ debuting in January on NBC. Last fall the 55-year-old also appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a friend of Dorit Kemsley.

Michael died at his home in Goring, west of London on Christmas Day. His death is not considered suspicious by the British police.

No cause of death has been revealed.

