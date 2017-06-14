Ryan Seacrest Reveals He Almost Joined American Idol Reboot

Ryan Seacrest has revealed that he almost signed a deal to host the American Idol reboot before joining Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I’ve always loved the show. And If I could do it forever, I would.”

The 42-year-old television and radio personality knows for certain where his roots are!

He said, “who am I If I’m not the American Idol guy?”

As our readers know, Ryan hosted Fox’s hit show from the day it began on June 11th, 2002, until it finished its 15th and final season on April 7th.

The CEO of iHeartMedia, Bob Pittman, told the man not to jump into anything too quickly.

Ryan hosts and produces iHeart’s Los Angeles radio show, 102.7 KISS-FM as well as the American Top 40 With Ryan Seacrest and the On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

According to the television host, Bob told him, “when you come off a series like that, and you’d been doing it as long as he did, your natural tendency is to quickly replace it.”

He went on to say that Ryan is truly a tremendous public figure with a massive following.

He is unlike most people because of the size of his audience.

Bob claimed, “people don’t forget about him, he isn’t going away.”

As CI readers know, Ryan is not hosting Live, and he was supported by previous hosts, Michael Strahan and Regis Philbin.

Michael sent him a bottle of wine and Regis sent him words of congratulations.

According to Ryan, Regis said, “I was most worried about doing something the night before, so we had something to talk about in the first 20 minutes of the show, so just make sure you’re doing something.”