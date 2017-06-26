Ryan Seacrest Planning To Leave ‘Live With Kelly’ For Profitable ‘American Idol’ Gig!

The host has been offered an insane amount of money! Reports have revealed that Ryan Seacrest is very close to signing a deal to host the reboot of the hit show American Idol.

However, we have learned that by accepting the offer he might be forced to leave his current gig co-hosting Live alongside Kelly Ripa.

Will the man decided to blindside Kelly Ripa and quit the morning show just like former co-host Michael Strahan did?

We are sure Ripa is very anxious about what Seacrest, who has just joined the show, will choose to do.

One insider has revealed that Seacrest is just not sure he wants to stay a co-host on Live anymore but ‘He is going to stick out his contract, obviously. However, New York City does not feel like home to him, and he really misses L.A.’

Seacrest’s plan to return to American Idol hit a road block as soon as he found out Katy Perry was offered $25 million, while he would pocket just half the amount.

Insiders claimed the man was shocked and angered by the small offer and was ready to move on from the show that put him on the map.

Meanwhile, former Judge Simon Cowell has not committed to a new season of American Idol either, but the source claimed that if ABC manages to convince him to join, Seacrest might be out!

Do you think Ryan Seacrest should continue co-hosting Live with Kelly Ripa or should he return to American Idol?