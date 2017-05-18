Ryan Seacrest Humiliated On Live! After Making Embarrassing Mistake

It has only been a couple of weeks since Ryan Seacrest started his co-hosting job at the side of Kelly Ripa on Live! but he is already making huge and embarrassing mistakes on air. Michael Strahan’s replacement totally embarrassed himself on the latest show when he mistook the person he was interviewing with someone else!

Seacrest told guest Jeffrey Tambor, “We talked about the things you have done and some of the things you’re doing, but to me, you’re the scary guy on the subway in Ghost.”

However, the problem was, the man he referred to was not Tambor but actor Vincent Schiavelli!

By the way, Schiavelli passed away back in 2005!

72 years old Tambor looked shocked all kinds of confused at first but tried to let Seacrest down easily.

However, the man did not hesitate to warn him: “You’re gonna be embarrassed,”

Before he let Seacrest know that was not actually him.

While Seacrest and Ripa turned white as a paper, the man went on to stress that fact that the main difference between them is that one is dead, the other is still alive and kicking!

“Wow, here we go. He’s dead. I’m still here,” the actor teased the host.

The Golden Globes winner went on, joking around, trying to make things less awkward.

“What is wrong with you!” he shrieked.

“I came on to sell a book, not to be insulted. I am hurt. My reps are here, and we are filing an action suit. I came on in good faith.”

The actor also reassured the host that the confusion has indeed happened before and that he was not the first one to mistake him for Vincent Schiavelli.

Tambor dissed the new Live! co-host, even more, when he asked Seacrest if he thought the one he booked for the show was Schiavelli!

Ripa slumped in her seat, embarrassed.

What is even funnier, and quite ironic, is the fact that the actor was invited on the show to promote his new book titled “Are You Anybody?”

What do you think about Seacrest’s mistake? Tell us in the comment section down below.