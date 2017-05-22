Ryan Seacrest Has Not Signed On To Be The Host Of America Idol

Ryan is out of the game for now. Despite the rumors circulating the casting of former American Idol members, the former host hasn’t signed any documents saying he would be back on the show. A source revealed at this time Seacrest has not confirmed his commitment to reality competition television series.

Earlier in the month, the TV personality, who is 42-years-old, addressed speculation that he would host the reboot on an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

He said, “I don’t know about that part yet.”

When discussing the possibility, he said the ability to juggle the two responsibilities with Kelly Ripa as well as Idol would be hard to manage, and he doesn’t know if he will be on the show as of yet.

When he left the show, the star said it was “goodbye for now.”

Seacrest hosted the singing competition on the Fox Network for 15 seasons.

When it was announced the show was coming back to the air on the 9th of May, Katy Perry signed on to the show as a judge as well as Chris Daughtry.

Ben Sherwood said American Idol on ABC had a nice ring to it.

He went on to say Idol is an entertainment icon and it belongs on the air, and it belongs on ABC where it will side with shows like The Bachelor and Dancing With The Stars.

He said fans of the show should get ready for a bigger and better version of the original singing competition television show.

Despite Ryan not coming back to the production, it looks like the star won’t be taking much of a pay cut, considering the man has a net worth of over $55 million. In 2015, Seacrest signed a contract stating he would be with iHeartMedia for three years.