Ryan Seacrest Denies Former Co-Worker’s Misconduct Claim — Will ‘American Idol’ Host Address It On ‘Live’ With Kelly Ripa?

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is the latest famous Hollywood head to be accused of sexual or inappropriate behavior.

This week, an unnamed former employee of Seacrest came out to say that he took actions that left her feeling uncomfortable.

The name of the alleged female victim was not revealed. According to several media sources, she worked as a wardrobe stylist at E! over ten years ago.

The report did not say if the woman left the job on her own or she was fired.

Kelly Ripa’s new co-chair issued a statement where he explained that he has never made any rude remarks or take inappropriate actions against any of his staffers.

Despite claiming his innocence, the TV personality apologized.

Seacrest said: “Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her.”

The former Idol host went on to say: “If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations, and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result. I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

Cable channel E! has announced that they are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

A spokesperson revealed: “We can confirm that we have started an investigation.”

Seacrest is among a long list of Hollywood big shots including Harvey Weinstein, actors Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven, and One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Fans are wondering, will Seacrest and Ripa address the matter on Live?