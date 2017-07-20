Ryan Seacrest Announces He Will Be Hosting ‘American Idol’ Reboot!

Ryan Seacrest wants fans to hear it for him first – the man is returning to America Idol! The TV star who was the hit show’s host for no less than 15 seasons announced on today’s Live with Kelly and Ryan that he will be hosting the ABC reboot as well!

‘I do not know if you have ever been in a 15-year relationship, and then — for a reason, you do not really know — you break up! And I thought, ‘Gosh, it would be great to get back together at some point,’ Seacrest said about his return.

The man also recalled auditioning for the position back when the show premiered in 2002 and admitted that he was never good at auditions or rehearsals.

Ryan Seacrest was absolutely terrified, but he ended up becoming the show’s host anyway.

@RyanSeacrest will return as the host of #AmericanIdol! #KellyandRyan #RyanSeacrest A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

It also looks like American Idol will have a special bond with Live! as the eliminated contestants will come on the show he co-hosts with Kelly Ripa.

Katy Perry, who has been confirmed will be part of the reboot’s jury took to social media to rejoice about Seacrest being in!

We are sure that returning to American Idol has been on Ryan Seacrest’s mind for a while now.

About a year ago, the man talked about how much he would love to host the show again.

‘For me, it’s such a great show. It is such a big part of my life,’ he stated at the time.

It looks like he finally got his wish!

The official announcement that Seacrest is back on the show that made him famous comes a couple of months after it was revealed the show would be returning to TV on ABC.

‘Everyone knows that Ryan is the glue that keeps the show together. A reboot without him is almost unthinkable,’ a source said two months ago when his return was still uncertain.

Advertisement

Are you glad Ryan Seacrest is back hosting American Idol? How excited are you for the reboot?