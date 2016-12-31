Advertisement
Home » Movies

Ryan Reynolds Says No Deadpool In ‘Logan’

Ron Collins Posted On 12/31/2016
0
0


DeadpoolSource: Marvel

Earlier this week The Wrap reported that Deadpool, the character played by Ryan Reynolds, would make an appearance in in the new Marvel movie ‘Logan.’ The rumor flourished on social networks, before being officially denied by the Canadian actor.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, that’s not true,” Ryan Reynolds said on his Twitter account.
“Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission.”

The number is a reference to the character Jean Valjean in Les Miserable, who Hugh Jackman played in a film adaptation in 2012.

James Mangold, director of Logan, was not slow to respond. On Twitter, he described the rumors reported by the site as “false information”.

The latest trailer for ‘Logan’ which is set to Johnny Cash’s cover of ‘Hurt,’ shows a a grim darker movie — not exactly an ideal setting for the foul-mouthed Deadpool.

Reynolds first appeared as Deadpool in 2009’s ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

In an interview Reynolds said he would love to one day do a Deadpool vs Wolverine film saying the fight scenes would “light the screw on fire.” He also said he just loves working with Jackman.

Adapted from the comic ‘Old Man Logan’ by Mark Millar, ‘Logan’ is the last part of the adventures of Wolverine and takes place in the post apocalyptic future.

“Logan” will arrive in theatres on March 3, 2017.

Advertisement

What do you think? Should Deadpool at least get a small cameo in ‘Logan’? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Post Views: 0





You may also like
Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Debut Daughters In Hollywood
12/15/2016
Ryan Reynolds talks family life with Blake Lively and post-Deadpool anxiety
11/15/2016
Taylor Swift and the ‘Deadpool’ costume – What The Heck?
11/02/2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
    •  
    Advertisement

  • Subscribe