Ryan Reynolds Says No Deadpool In ‘Logan’

Earlier this week The Wrap reported that Deadpool, the character played by Ryan Reynolds, would make an appearance in in the new Marvel movie ‘Logan.’ The rumor flourished on social networks, before being officially denied by the Canadian actor.

“Unfortunately, that’s not true,” Ryan Reynolds said on his Twitter account.

“Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission.”

The number is a reference to the character Jean Valjean in Les Miserable, who Hugh Jackman played in a film adaptation in 2012.

Sadly, not true. Prisoner 24601 is on a solo mission. https://t.co/5czBmMRfY1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 28, 2016

James Mangold, director of Logan, was not slow to respond. On Twitter, he described the rumors reported by the site as “false information”.

The latest trailer for ‘Logan’ which is set to Johnny Cash’s cover of ‘Hurt,’ shows a a grim darker movie — not exactly an ideal setting for the foul-mouthed Deadpool.

Reynolds first appeared as Deadpool in 2009’s ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

In an interview Reynolds said he would love to one day do a Deadpool vs Wolverine film saying the fight scenes would “light the screw on fire.” He also said he just loves working with Jackman.

Adapted from the comic ‘Old Man Logan’ by Mark Millar, ‘Logan’ is the last part of the adventures of Wolverine and takes place in the post apocalyptic future.

“Logan” will arrive in theatres on March 3, 2017.

What do you think? Should Deadpool at least get a small cameo in ‘Logan’? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.