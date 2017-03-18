FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blake lively chad michael murray paul walker angelina jolie jennifer aniston amanda seyfried brad pitt justin bieber jon voight orlando bloom emma watson alex rodriguez ben affleck ellen degeneres liam hemsworth eva longoria jennifer garner bradley cooper bella hadid jennifer lopez meghan markle
Home » Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds Says BFF Jake Gyllenhaal Cooks Better Than Wife Blake Lively!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/18/2017
0
0


Ryan Reynolds Jake Gyllenhaal Blake LivelySource: vanityfair.com

On Thursday’s episode of Good Morning America, Ryan Reynolds talked about his Life co-star and close friend Jake Gyllenhaal and he couldn’t help but praise him. The bromance between the two actors warmed the fans’ hearts and many were amazed to see how close the two really were.

“I easily think he’s the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today,” Reynolds gushed about Gyllenhaal.

Aside from being very good at his job, Jake is also a wonderful person, according to Ryan.

“Definitely one of my favorites. At the same time, he’s just one of the kindest guys I’ve ever met.”

Well, they definitely are the best of friends and it’s very good that they also live close to each other and hang out a lot. Reynolds revealed that Gyllenhaal visits him and his wife, Blake Lively pretty often.

Furthermore, the actor also claimed that although Blake is quite the skilled cook, his BFF might just be even better!

“He comes over and Blake, my wife, is very good at cooking, [but] Jake might be just a little bit better. He can throw down.”

In Life, Reynolds and Gyllenhaal play Roy Adams and David Johnson, two crew members aboard the International Space Station. The plot of the film revolves around discovering and destroying an organism from Mars!

“It’s hard to find great stories these days like this one. Great stories that contain real tension,” Reynolds said about the film.

“I think there are numerous third and fourth dimensions in this movie that play psychologically with these things that we fear and then, being out of control in more ways than one. Not just physically in space,” Gyllenhaal added.

Starting March 24, you can watch Life in theaters!

Advertisement

What did you think about the actors’ heartwarming friendship?

Post Views: 0


Read more about blake lively Jake Gyllenhaal ryan reynolds life

You may also like
Could ‘Life’ Actually Be A Prequel To The ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff, ‘Venom’?
03/17/2017
Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal Are Back Together, Claims Source
03/09/2017
Ryan Reynolds Returns as Deadpool in ‘No Good Deed’
03/06/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *