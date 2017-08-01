Ryan Reynolds Reveals New Deadpool 2 Character In Style!

Teasing us much? Ryan Reynolds posted on Twitter a photo of Zazie Beetz as Domino, from next year’s Deadpool sequel, catching the attention of all fans dying to see the upcoming R-Rated film.

After Rob Liefeld, the creator of the character, compared Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool relationship with Josh Brolin’s Cable to the one that the movie ‘Rush Hour’ had to offer, it was the 40-years old actor’s turn to tease the fans and exhibit a first look at Zazie Beetz’s character Domino, a mutant with some very special powers.

Reynolds captioned the photo ‘Some people just know how to work a red carpet #Domino #Deadpool2’ with Domino lying atop Deadpool, in an interesting bent of the movie’s original photo, one that showed Reynolds’ Deadpool on a bearskin rug.

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017

Meanwhile, other news has emerged regarding Deadpool’s cast, with Shioli Kutsuna joining the film for a top secret (for now) ‘key role,’ while Jack Kesy was also drafted for an unknown character, along with Julian Dennison, known for his part in ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople.’

But the hype is all about Domino, known as Neena Thurman, a member of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Six Pack, the team that originally squared off against Cable, Deadpool’s partner. After Six Pack was beaten by Cable and the notorious red-suited hero, Domino joined the gang.

Of course, is it unclear if Fox planned to somehow follow the comics, but we’re thrilled to see Zazie Beetz’s character.

Speaking of highly anticipated mutants, details on X-Men: Dark Phoenix have been announced, including the return of Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2 was absent from Fox’s San Diego Comic-Con proceedings, in an event mainly devoted to ‘Kingsman: Golden Circle.’ Your favorite R-Rated hero reaches cinemas in June, 2018, so don’t you worry.