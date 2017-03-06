Ryan Reynolds Returns as Deadpool in ‘No Good Deed’

If you were one of the millions who rushed to this theater this past weekend to check out Hugh Jackman’s final performance as Wolverine in Logan, you may have been pleasantly surprised to find a quasi-related short film premiering before the feature presentation.

Ryan Reynolds reprised his title role from last year’s smash-hit, Deadpool, in the three-minute short, No Good Deed. There were persistent rumors prior to Logan‘s release that Reynolds would have a cameo in the film as Deadpool, possibly during an end-credits sequence. While that turned out not to be the case, it all apparently worked out for the best.

In No Good Deed, Deadpool (aka Wade Wilson) is walking down a particularly dark and dirty street when he comes across a mugging in progress. Heroicly, Wade rushes to a nearby phone booth to change into his Deadpool costume (a la Superman). Unfortunately, the phone booth turns out to be a tight squeeze and the mugger shoots and kills his target before Deadpool is fully suited up.

There are a ton of Easter eggs packed into the film’s three-minute runtime. Graffiti on the outside of the phone booth reads “Nathan Summers Coming Soon!,” which refers to the real name of comic book character Cable, confirmed in the end credits of the original Deadpool to be appearing in the sequel.

There are also some posters for the cult sci-fi series Firefly, which have led some to believe that show’s star, Nathan Fillion, could be playing Cable. Recent rumors have the role going to Stranger Things co-star David Harbour, so the posters are likely in reference to Deadpool co-star Morena Baccarin’s status as a former Firefly cast member.

Fortunately, even if you haven’t seen Logan yet, you can still check out No Good Deed. Reynolds himself posted the short film on YouTube over the weekend. (Even if you have seen it, the online version has some additional footage, including a cameo from Stan Lee.)

Some people are calling No Good Deed a trailer or “first look” from Deadpool 2, but that’s not actually true. The sequel has yet to begin filming and the co-writer for the flick has confirmed on Twitter that this was just a special short film. Nonetheless, Deadpool 2 is tentatively scheduled for release on March 2, 2018.