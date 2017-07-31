Ryan Reynolds Admits He Asks For Wife Blake Lively’s Approval Before Posting His Famous Parenting Jokes

Ryan Reynolds has somewhat of a reputation of writing some of the greatest tweets about parenting on the internet, but it looks like the father cannot take all the credit. Apparently, his wife, Blake Lively helps him with the hilarious posts.

While sitting down with Carly Steel at a press junket for his upcoming action comedy, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, the star opened up about his famous tweets.

He admitted that he sometimes runs the messages by his wife before getting the approval to go ahead and share them with the world.

‘Some of the ones about our daughter or parenting ones or [with] advice no one should take, I run past her, in case she objects. Otherwise, it is mostly stuff done on like, an airplane, flying somewhere,’ Reynolds revealed.

Some of the actor’s most memorable posts about raising his daughters include anecdotes such as, ‘Went to Disneyland because my daughter is obsessed with Mickey Mouse. She was so excited when I got home and told her.’

Another excellent example is: ‘My daughter loves being buried up to her neck in sand at the beach. Her little face lights up when I come back to get her the next day.’

It looks like the star is really great when it comes to dark humor.

‘My daughter gets so pumped watching Disney films. She loves that they all have singing, dancing, and a part when the parents die,’ he penned last month.

But while Reynolds admitted he sometimes comes to Lively for advice concerning his social media parenting jokes, he claims the wife doesn’t need his help preparing for her action roles, despite his extensive experience as an action movie actor.

Ryan assured us that Blake can kick a** all by herself and that she doesn’t need his help.