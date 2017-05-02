FREE NEWSLETTER
Ryan Reynolds Admits Blake Lively Made Him A More Empathetic Person

Andy Cooper Posted On 05/02/2017
Ryan Reynolds and Blake LivelySource: ET Online

Ryan Reynolds and his lovely wife Blake Lively attended Monday evening’s Met Gala, and the 40-years old actor took advantage of the moment to express, once again, his strong feelings for his wife.

The two were photographed by Humans of New York’s Brandon Stanton and looked absolutely fabulous.

Ryan talked about his relationship with Blake and said that the 29-years old actress made him a better person.

The “Deadpool” star explained how his beautiful wife always responds to anger and hate with empathy. He also added that Blake takes into consideration what might have happened to a person when they were little and that she turned him into a more empathetic man.

Reynolds afterward reminded of his father and remembered about having a very fractured relationship with him.

But Ryan recalled all the beautiful moments he had with his father, thanks to the “Gossip Girl” star, who made him think about the good times he spent with his pops.

It was a big night for fashion, so Lively chose to step out in a custom-made Atelier Versace gown comprising delicate gold chains and a multicolored feather train, while her husband wore a navy blue Versace tuxedo and a pale blue bow tie.

Aside from Reynolds and Lively, Grace Coddington, Katy Perry, Tavi Gevinson, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban served as Stanton’s muses at the annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The 33-years old photographer and blogger has many followers. Blake’s popular photoblog was founded in 2010 and features street-style portraits and interviews of New Yorkers and other people all over the world.

