Ryan Phillippe Injures His Leg, Updates Fans On His Health From A Hospital Bed!

Nick Markus Posted On 07/17/2017
Ryan PhillippeSource: etonline.com

Ryan Phillippe was taken to the hospital after injuring his leg. On Sunday, the man decided to take to social media in order to update his followers on his health.

Phillippe checked in with his fans from the hospital bed and assured everybody that he is doing Okay.

The 42-year-old actor posted a picture in which he can be seen lying in bed.

In order to calm down the people who were worried about his safety, he also showed a thumbs up and captioned the photo, ‘I am going to be ok, and I appreciate your concern. –me.’

i'm going to be ok & i appreciate your concern. -🖤 me

A post shared by @ryanphillippe on

Despite the fact that Phillippe’s right leg appears to be in a cast, neither the actor, nor a representative has revealed what happened and how exactly he sustained his injuries.

We are still waiting for an official statement to be made, although it is possible that he got hurt during filming.

As fans may already be aware, the actor is currently starring in Shooter on USA, which is set to premiere on Tuesday at 10 P.M. ET.

All in all, we are glad he is safe, and nothing worse happened to the actor.

We hope he will recover quickly!

How do you think Ryan Phillippe got hurt?

