Ryan Murphy Reveals American Horror Story Season 7 Title And Releases Teaser Trailer

Finally, fans of the hit American Horror Story TV show can rejoice! After months of being excited about every little teaser, Ryan Murphy has officially announced the season 7 title!

The creator revealed the news on Thursday during the San Diego Comic-Con and also took to social media afterward to share the new title with the show’s loyal audience.

It has been decided – the upcoming season 7 of the FX anthology series will be American Horror Story: Cult!

Those present at the event were also shown the first ever official teaser trailer for the next installment.

The video was of creepy clowns marching together in sync, all looking identical.

The crowd was then directed to the AHS7.com website.

But what was even more impressing was the fact that actual performers at the event dressed up as the circus characters walked the aisles and handed out pins, saying ‘Join us.’

We have learned that season 7 of American Horror Story is set to star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Lena Dunham, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill and Colton Haynes among others.

Some of the actors also took to social media to react to the big title reveal.

‘Here we go: AHS7 CULT. Sh-t goes down. Woof,’ Paulson tweeted, and Jackson replied: ‘#Scerred.’

Eichner also added that the show is going to be insane!

American Horror Story: Cult premiers on FX on Tuesday, September 5.

Are you excited to watch American Horror Story: Cult? What did you think of the big title reveal and the teaser trailer?