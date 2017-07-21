FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Jersey Shore luann d'agostino lena dunham ashley darby kelly ripa farrah abraham Ramona Singer andrew lincoln javi marroquin Jasmine Washington carmelo anthony heather dubrow luann de lesseps Caitriona Balfe thomas ravenel Rachel Lindsay christina el moussa tyga kristen bell peter capaldi shannon beador o.j. simpson jessa duggar
Home » TV Shows

Ryan Murphy Reveals American Horror Story Season 7 Title And Releases Teaser Trailer

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/21/2017
0
287 Views
0


ahs season 7 trailerSource: etonline.com

Finally, fans of the hit American Horror Story TV show can rejoice! After months of being excited about every little teaser, Ryan Murphy has officially announced the season 7 title!

The creator revealed the news on Thursday during the San Diego Comic-Con and also took to social media afterward to share the new title with the show’s loyal audience.

It has been decided – the upcoming season 7 of the FX anthology series will be American Horror Story: Cult!

Those present at the event were also shown the first ever official teaser trailer for the next installment.

The video was of creepy clowns marching together in sync, all looking identical.

The crowd was then directed to the AHS7.com website.

But what was even more impressing was the fact that actual performers at the event dressed up as the circus characters walked the aisles and handed out pins, saying ‘Join us.’

We have learned that season 7 of American Horror Story is set to star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Lena Dunham, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill and Colton Haynes among others.

Some of the actors also took to social media to react to the big title reveal.

‘Here we go: AHS7 CULT. Sh-t goes down. Woof,’ Paulson tweeted, and Jackson replied: ‘#Scerred.’

Eichner also added that the show is going to be insane!

American Horror Story: Cult premiers on FX on Tuesday, September 5.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch American Horror Story: Cult? What did you think of the big title reveal and the teaser trailer?

Post Views: 287

Read more about ahs: cult american horror story Ryan Murphy

Advertisement

You may also like
‘American Horror Story: Cult’ To Feature More Evan Peters Than Past Seasons
07/21/2017
Lena Dunham Shoots Back At All The Haters Who Disagree With Her Joining American Horror Story Season 7!
07/20/2017
‘American Horror Story’ Casts Lena Dunham And Fans Of The Show Aren’t Thrilled
07/20/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *