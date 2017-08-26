Ryan Murphy Answers Burning Questions About ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ – You’ll Never Believe How Many Characters Evan Peters Is Portraying!

Last night, FX, the network airing American Horror Story, held a screening of the first three episodes of Season 7: Cult. The screening was followed by a question and answer session with John Landgraf and Ryan Murphy.

Despite the fact that the network asked the attendees not to spoil anything, Murphy went ahead and did just that by revealing some key secrets of this new installment, including who is the real-life character that Lena Dunham is set to portray.

In addition, the creator claimed that Evan Peters will be starring as more than just once character and we don’t mind that at all!

Here’s what we found out!

Apparently, this is the first season to have absolutely no supernatural elements!

The first episode revolves around the election night and shows the characters’ reaction to the 2017 political realities of Donald Trump winning office.

Despite that, Murphy revealed that the concept has been developing long before November.

At first, he was thinking of focusing on Chares Manson and his family as he was attracted to this idea of the cult of personality, but when the presidential campaign came by, and everybody started talking about the two candidates, he figured that would be an even better concept.

The election idea was created before the results came in which then required some changes as everybody thought Hillary Clinton would win.

We wonder how Cult’s first episode would’ve looked like if she did.

But all in all, the season is not really about Trump or Clinton but focuses on the cult of personality shaped through the perception of Kai Anderson, a cult leader played by fan favorite Evan Peters.

As Peters will be playing more than one character, Murphy revealed that they are all historical leaders such as David Koresh, Jim Jones, and even Andy Warhol.

And that is when Lena Dunham’s character fits in.

‘Lena Dunham is playing Valerie Solanas, who attempted to shoot Andy Warhol because she felt denied the cult of personality that was Warhol and the Factory at the time.’

Are you excited to watch the seventh installment of the hit FX show?