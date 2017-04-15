Ryan Lochte Harassed By Protestors After Dancing With The Stars Performance

A spokesperson representing the Los Angeles City attorney’s office confirmed that two protestors had cut a deal to avoid jail time.

According to reports, the demonstrators agreed to pay $20,000 to BBC Worldwide Productions which owns Dancing With The Stars.

Ryan Lochte, the Olympic swimmer, was in the news recently for a robbery scandal in Rio during the Olympic games. Ryan and his partner Cheryl Burke were awaiting the response of the judges when two protestors rushed the stage.

Two men wearing white anti-Lochte t-shirts attacked the stage in an attempt to assault the Olympian, but lucky for him the security team made sure nothing happened.

Tom Bergeron, the host of Dancing With The Stars, cut to commercial break and upon return to the show, Lochte was noticeably bothered.

The man said, “I’m doing good. So many feelings are going through my head right now. A little hurt. I came out here, and I wanted to do something I was completely uncomfortable with, and I did.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed two individuals were under arrest for trespassing on the set of Dancing With The Stars. Thankfully, none of the celebrities or dancers was touched during the incident.

During the taping of the show, Barzeen Soroudi, 25, and Sam Sotoodeh, 59, attempted to get on the stage but were immediately detained and handcuffed. The LAPD arrived at the scene, and they took the two offenders back to the police station for questioning and processing.

Allegedly, there was an entire row of people who were protesting Ryan Lochte, and they had the set of the show freaked out. Sources said they were frozen with shock the whole time.

After a commercial break, Cheryl said, “she is hurt for Ryan.” She went on to say Lochte is very kind and working hard; she hopes he will “be given a chance.”