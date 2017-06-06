Ryan Lochte Admits He Contemplated Suicide After Scandal In Rio

Ryan Lochte, an Olympic gold medalist, revealed he had suicidal thoughts after the public found out he lied about an incident in Brazil during the Rio 2016 Olympics. The 32-year-old swimmer deceived the media and the authorities when he and his friends claimed they had been robbed at gunpoint at the Games and as a result, he was banned for ten months in September.

In an interview with ESPN, the swimmer stated, “after Rio, I was probably the most hated person in the world.”

“There were a couple of points where I was crying, thinking, ‘If I go to bed and never wake up, fine.'”

When asked if he meant that he would commit suicide, Lochte added, “I was about to hang up my entire life.”

Despite the gold medalists huge mistake after he lied to authorities, the athlete is one of the most successful swimmers of all time.

He has won twelve Olympic titles including the gold medal at Rio 2016 in the 4x200m freestyle relay alongside his fellow teammates Conor Dwyer, Townley Haas, and Michael Phelps.

However, his incredible athletic history wasn’t enough to shield him from the criticism and the emotional turmoil that would follow.

The Olympian stated, “you can be at the all-time high and then the next second the all-time low. I love being at the Olympics, but I’m the opposite of what you’d expect.”

He continued, “It’s been that way my whole life. I don’t fit in.”

And what exactly happened?

Initially, Lochte and three other teammates claimed they had been held up at a gas station during a night out in Brazil.

After police had investigated their story, they looked at video footage belonging to the venue and discovered the American athletes vandalized the property themselves.

Even though he was devastated at the time, the 32-year-old has moved on and is looking forward to the future.

Lochte – who is expecting a child with his fiancée – revealed he is confident about what lies ahead and has focused his attention on qualifying for the 2020 games in Tokyo, Japan. It was definitely a big mistake on their part, but we hope Ryan and his teammates learned an important lesson!