Ryan Gosling To Play Neil Armstrong In New Biopic

One small step for man, another giant career step for Ryan Gosling: The Canadian born star will play legendary American astronaut Neil Armstrong in the new biopic ‘First man.’

He was the first man on the moon but the biopic about American astronaut Neil Armstrong is supposed to show not only the astronaut’s brilliant life but also the work and sacrifices it took to make the Apollo 11 mission a success.

The film is an adaptation of the book ‘Life of Neil A. Armstrong’ by James Hansen, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

According to Variety, Isaac Klausner will executive produce the film while Universal’s VP of Production Sara Scott will oversee the project for the studio.

The film will likely start shooting later this year.

Gosling will collaborate once again with director Damien Chazelle. Chazelle recently directed Gosling in “La La Land”, in which Gosling recovered a Golden Globe nomination for best actor while Chazelle picked up a nomination for best director.

This summer Gosling will also be starring in the science fiction sequel “Blade Runner 2049” alongside Harrison Ford.

Looks like the 36-year-old actor is going to have a busy year.