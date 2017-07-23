Ryan Gosling On Making Harry Styles’ Heart Rate Jump: ‘He May Have A Heart Condition’

It looks Ryan Gosling makes girls, as well as guys, swoon with his godly good looks – regardless of their sexuality! During an interview, former One Direction member Harry Styles got hooked to a heart monitor and looked at various pictures to see how they make him feel. When Harry was finally shown a photo of shirtless Ryan Gosling in his favorite movie, The Notebook, his heart rate started quickly rising.

Naturally, the La La Land actor was flattered by the pop star’s admiration and shared his hilarious response during Comic-Con.

‘I am more concerned he may have a heart condition. It is less about me, more about something more serious,’ Gosling joked.

23-year-old Styles had his pal, Nick Grimshaw, laughing out loud during a BBC Radio 1 interview on Monday, July 17.

Although the singer’s heart rate remained relatively stable throughout the game, when Grimshaw pulled out the sexy picture of Gosling, his self-composure went out the window.

We definitely don’t blame him!

‘Looking very handsome. It is a good scene [in The Notebook]. He’s great, he’s great.’ Harry stated as his heart rate jumped from 60 to 80 beats per minute.

When Grimshaw pointed out the sudden spike, Styles laughed and protested, ‘No, it’s not!’

The next day, on July 18, Styles stopped by Extra and explained what happened a day before.

‘I think it was a faulty heart monitor. I do not think it was medically accurate. [Ryan Gosling] is a handsome man. I am not ashamed.’

What do you think of the hilarious interaction between the two dreamy guys? Was the monitor actually faulty?